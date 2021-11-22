Watch a JPG decode on a 286 PC from the early 1990s

The JPG image format debuted in 1992. What happens if you tasked an everyday computer of that era to show one? To quote Carl Sagan, "If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe." Jump to 19:45 in the video if it doesn't start there.

I found this amusing yet excruciating video via Ben Cox's post about a JPG decoding which touches on the fact hardware JPG decoders are now baked in to CPUs (surprisingly recently!) because they're computationally expensive to decode.