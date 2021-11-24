The main difference between Trump and Lukashenko is that Trump failed to overthrow the government while Lukashenko succeeded. Watch this alarming BBC interview with the Belarus dictator as he insults the interviewer and tells the same kind of self-aggrandizing lies Trump would tell if asked similar questions.
This interview shows why Lukashenko is the Trump of Belarus
