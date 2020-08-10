Protests erupt in Belarus after longtime dictator wins another "election"

The official result of Belarus's presidential election was never in doubt, with President Aleksandr Lukashenko often described as "Europe's last dictator" and opposition ruthlessly suppressed. But it's clear yesterday's poll—officially won with 79% of the vote—went as badly for him as it could have, with protestors swarming into the streets as soon as the cooked numbers were announced.
Earlier, the central election commission said Lukashenko, in power for more than a quarter of a century, won 80% of the vote in Sunday’s election, while Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who emerged from obscurity to become his main rival, took just 9.9%.
“The authorities are not listening to us. The authorities need to think about peaceful ways to hand over power,” said Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who entered the race after her blogger husband was jailed.
Related Coverage
“Of course we do not recognise the results.”
Foreign observers have not judged an election to be free and fair in Belarus since 1995, and the run-up to the vote saw authorities jail Lukashenko’s rivals and open criminal investigations into others who voiced opposition.
Footage from the streets is spectacular and alarming: vast crowds and violent cops.
Facebook took out one of its largest Qanon groups this weekend, deleting the 200,000-member “Official Q/Qanon” page citing “repeated violations of the company’s policies.” Numerous posts in the group had already been removed for violating Facebook’s policies on bullying, harassment, hate speech, and false information that could lead to harm, Facebook told Reuters. QAnon followers […]
In a story about South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, by Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman for the New York Times: “I started laughing. He wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious. He said, ‘Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand, and so I shook his hand, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you should come […]
President Donald Trump’s hand-picked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy launched a major overhaul of the U.S. postal mail service. Among the changes, the two top executives overseeing day-to-day operations have been let go and replaced with DeJoy’s new picks, according to a reorganization memo released Friday.
The aluminum can is a great invention. And for 60 years, it and its crafty little addition, the pull tab, have made transporting and drinking all of our favorite beers, soft drinks and other beverages about 1,000 percent easier. Of course, evolution continues — and even an innovation as awesome as the aluminum can is […]
It’s tempting for many young professionals to assume that because they’ve spent most of their lives posting links to Facebook or pushing selfies to Instagram that they have the skills needed to be a digital marketer. Creating compelling content is certainly important, but if you’re not up to speed on search engine optimization (SEO), how […]
With everybody working from home now, it’s natural to start thinking about careers where not going into the office is more the norm than the exception. Better yet, many are looking to start careers as freelancers, professionals who build their livelihoods around the scope of their talent and not the fortunes of one all-encompassing employer. […]