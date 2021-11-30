Satisfying: 12 years' worth of filth steam-cleaned from skating rink carpet

Rob Beschizza

I feel like it should be mandatory for public-venue carpets to get cleaned regularly, but that would deprive the world of videos like this one, featuring Miles and Ethan from Advanced Cleaning Systems. Here, 12 years of grue and grime are lifted from a skating rink carpet with pro gear you can't buy at Target.