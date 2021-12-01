The Journal of Universal Rejection is the most exclusive periodical of them all: it accepts nothing. Founder Caleb Emmons elaborates:

The founding principle of the Journal of Universal Rejection (JofUR) is rejection. Universal rejection. That is to say, all submissions, regardless of quality, will be rejected. Despite that apparent drawback, here are a number of reasons you may choose to submit to the JofUR:

* You can send your manuscript here without suffering waves of anxiety regarding the eventual fate of your submission. You know with 100% certainty that it will not be accepted for publication.

* There are no page-fees.

* You may claim to have submitted to the most prestigious journal (judged by acceptance rate).

* The JofUR is one-of-a-kind. Merely submitting work to it may be considered a badge of honor.

* You retain complete rights to your work, and are free to resubmit to other journals even before our review process is complete.