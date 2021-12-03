Feed your head with "OM II" by video artist Myron Ort

Warning: flashing lights. Artist Myron Ort makes some pretty interesting psychedelic videos. Psychedelic series 1968-1972: "OM II" utilizes experimental film techniques such as multiple exposure and optical printing. Ort also painted on his film, adding to the surreal nature of his artwork. If you have some spare time to let your mind wander today, then let Ort's video take you on a sublime head trip.
Myron Ort Experimental Film from the mystic Psychedelic era. Pioneering film techniques of multiple exposure and optical printing. Some of the earliest optically manipulated painting on film. Meditation.