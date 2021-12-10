Michael Nesmith, Monkees singer-songwriter, RIP

Sad news: Michael Nesmith of The Monkees, who went on to have a successful career in music and film died today at 78 of natural causes.

From Rolling Stone:

His life changed forever in 1980 when his mother, Liquid Paper Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham, died and left him her substantial fortune. He used the money to invest in a series of businesses along with movies like Repo Man and Tapeheads. He didn't participate in the Monkees reunion tours of the Eighties, leading to the false impression he was ashamed of his pop past.

"Quite the contrary," he told Rolling Stone in 2013. "It was a nice part of the resume. It was a fun for me, and a great time of my life. I mean, where do you want be in the Sixties except the middle of rock & roll, hanging out with the scene? London was an absolute blast, and so was L.A. back then. There was so much going on back then."