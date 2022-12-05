RIP Sesame Street's Bob McGrath (1932-2022)

Bob McGrath was a cast member on the pilot episode of Sesame Street in 1969 and remained a regular for 48 years. He died yesterday at the age of 90 from complications following a stroke.

"Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts," Sesame Workshop tweeted.

Besides being famous for being on Sesame Street, McGrath enjoyed an earlier career as a teen idol in Japan.

From McGrath's bio page: