Bisch Bosh is a legendary avant-garde album by Scott Walker

I've never heard anything quite like the album Bish Bosch by Scott Walker.

Scott Walker (January 9, 1943 – March 22, 2019) was a composer, singer-songwriter- and record producer who went from a 1960s teen pop icon to an incredibly artistic avant-garde musician. It's fascinating to compare this album, which is one of his weirdest, to his earlier music.



In the same way that it's impossible to fully see all the detail within a Heironymous Bosch painting in just one glance, Bish Bosch is the type of album that one should listen to over and over, because there is so much to take in.

"Perhaps we should listen to Scott's music in the same way we'd approach a Bosch canvas. You probably won't understand it after one viewing, but you can become obsessed with one corner detail another until you eventually come to some understanding of how the different parts fit together and complement each other." — Bish Bosch Blog