The Kiffness is back with "I Go Meow," featuring Cala the cat, who is having an existential crisis

The Kiffness has done it again, this time with a brilliant duet featuring a cat named Cala who is having an existential crisis. In the Kiffness X Cala collab, called "I Go Meow," Cala the cat begins by singing the chorus, "I go meow, I go meow, I go meow, go meow. I don't know who I am, look away, look away." The Kiffness then adds some killer beats and sings the verse:

Hey little kitty, oh it's such a pity That you don't know who you are Cause you are a shining star Oh that little voice of yours Is opening all the doors That you thought were closed but they're opening now

They then sing the "I go meow" chorus together in what I swear is one of the catchiest, sweetest, saddest songs my ears have had the pleasure of hearing lately. At around 1:22, multiple Kiffnesses begin harmonizing together with Cala above the sweet and soothing sound of yet another Kiffness playing the trumpet.

I'm begging you to go give it a listen. I promise you'll love it.

Follow Kiffness on YouTube for more brilliant animal collabs, and for more Cala the cat, check out her TikTok.