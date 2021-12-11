Lockpicking lawyer likes a lock

Behold the Easilok deadbolt [Amazon], which the Lockpicking Lawyer describes as "by far the best-made low-security lock I've ever encountered."
He still picks it in seconds, but hey.
Behold the Easilok deadbolt [Amazon], which the Lockpicking Lawyer describes as "by far the best-made low-security lock I've ever encountered."
He still picks it in seconds, but hey.
Microsoft's Surface Duo is a clamshell device about the size of a pocket notebook. Open it up and there are two facing touchscreens. Is it any good? The Verge's Dieter Bohn says the hardware design is excellent, but it's buggy and far too expensive at $1400. The feel of opening this device like a book… READ THE REST
A CNN investigation into the AmazonBasics lineup of inexpensive yet seemingly good-enough electronics gear found dozens of products that melted, exploded or started fires: "Dozens of AmazonBasics product are flagged as dangerous, but many are still being sold." consumers have raised serious safety concerns about AmazonBasics items in complaints to government regulators and in reviews… READ THE REST
Are you facing a difficult decision? A binary one? The Decision Maker is for you. A pendulum forced by the power of magnetism to oscillate between signs marked "YES" and "NO" until coming to settle on one of them, the Decision Maker is a simple and surprisingly time-consuming way to put your future in the… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We are right in the thick of the Holiday Season and it's time to start getting those gift lists in order. With things more open than they were a year ago,… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Now more than ever, most of our days are consumed with constantly being connected to the world wide web, making it hard to find moments of relaxation within your hectic day.… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's much ado about nothing when the weather gets warm and everything starts drying up just short of creating your own rain for your plants to soak in. And, if you… READ THE REST