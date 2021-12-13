Eric Trump told a fawning crowd of devoted cultists at a ReAwaken America event that his dad won the 2020 presidential election, and that "we're gonna win again in 2024." The reality is Trump very nearly overthrew the government to steal the presidency in 2020 and thanks to the hard work of GOP state and federal politicians, stands an excellent chance of becoming the dictator of a fascist theocracy on January 20, 2025.
Eric Trump falsely claims his father won the election in 2020, and "we're gonna win again in 2024."
