Liz Cheney reads texts sent by Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Trump Jr. to Mark Meadows during Jan 6 begging Trump to call off riot

At today's January 6 Committee Meeting Rep. Liz Cheney read texts from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, and Donald Trump Jr. they sent to Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, begging Trump to go on TV and tell the violent rioters to go home.

But for more than three hours on that fateful day, Trump ignored the impassioned pleas of his favorite Fox News mouthpieces, hoping the rioters would hang Mike Pence and execute any representative blocking him from the throne.

Laura Ingraham told Meadows Trump was "destroying his legacy." Kilmeade told Trump he was "destroying everything you have accomplished." Hannity asked "Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?" Even Trump Jr. weighed in, begging his father to "condemn this shit ASAP."

Now, of course, these same people are claiming that the January 6 attempted overthrow of the presidential election was either an Antifa false flag operation, or, in the words of Weird Andrew Clyde, "a normal tourist visit."

—@Liz_Cheney reads texts sent by Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, and Donald Trump Jr. to Mark Meadows during the insurrection, imploring him to get Trump to do something. pic.twitter.com/mgzFeHiHsy — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 14, 2021

The battle between lawful evil and chaotic evil goes on.