Blower is an iOS app that simulates a fan but can actually blow out a real candle. How is that possible? The Action Lab explains in the video above.
This iPhone fan app can actually blow out a real candle. Here's how it works.
Watch how a phone app that blows out a candle works
There's an app called Blower that, when turned on, displays a fan on the screen that spins and whirs as it blows on things. It's even strong enough to put out some candles. But, of course, it's not really a fan-like stream of air blasting out of your phone. In this video, James Orgill of…
