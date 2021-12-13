Watch how a phone app that blows out a candle works

There's an app called Blower that, when turned on, displays a fan on the screen that whirs as it "blows" on things. It's even strong enough to put out some candles. But, of course, it's not really a fan-like stream of air blasting out of your phone.

In this video, James Orgill of Action Lab shows us the physics behind how this app (and others like it) work — the trick, of course, involves oscillating sound waves. Could be a fun party trick — and diversion from avoiding political talk — at your next family holiday meal.