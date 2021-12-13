In this footage, recorded by someone at the Atlantic City Harrah's hotel, a real estate convention hosted there descended into an orgy of largely-ineffective violence. Local media, quoting social media, said the fight broke out at 2 a.m. while people were waiting in line for cookies.
When realtors attack: real estate convention descends into brawl
