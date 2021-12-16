Check out this wacky, racist movie trailer from yesteryear

Devin Nealy

It's easy to forget how far we've come. Although there are still thousands of people that are resistant to positive representation in film and television, Hollywood has gotten a lot better at showcasing marginalized groups and cultures. As a Black cinephile, watching the scores of quality roles previously designated "white only" become occupied by Black talent is refreshing. There's still quite a road left to hoe, but the progress made by Black filmmakers and actors is astonishing.

Whenever I start to feel like representation in entertainment isn't changing fast enough for my tastes, I like to take a trip down memory lane. I go back and watch the absolutely abysmal way Black people were presented in 20th-century media. Sometimes it's disheartening and offensive, and sometimes it's hysterical. Occasionally, there's the rare clip that elicits both responses.

In the video linked above, we're treated to a hilarious trailer for the 1961 film "My baby is black." I could go into greater detail, but I fear it would ruin the gag.