Watch one of the most incredible fight scenes ever staged

I'm not sure why, but plays and musicals have struck a sour note with my sensibilities. Chalk it up to the limitations of what's possible on a stage or the fact that movies exist, but getting lost in a play is pretty tricky for me. My philistine perspective was shattered by the video linked above.

In the video, we get to see a dynamic fight scene that uses shadows to present a brilliant one-man fight scene. Instead of being limited by the medium, the creative minds behind the sequence found a way to produce a thrilling action scene that works best on the stage. Hopefully, this clip is an outlier. Otherwise, I'd have to admit that I'm wrong. Please let this be an outlier.