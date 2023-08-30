Sleep while standing up for just $6 at this unique Tokyo cafe

The Nescafé Harajuku coffee shop in Harajuku, Tokyo, features phone-booth-sized sleeping pods where you can take a nap while standing up. A 30-minute stay costs 830 yen ($5.68) and comes with a cup of coffee.

Here's a first-person video of someone visiting the cafe and trying out a pod for themselves.

Inside the pod is an adjustable seat and armrest support system that makes it comfortable to sleep while standing. It comes with customizable mood lighting and a USB charger to plug your phone into.