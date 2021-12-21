Case solved: entire missing bridge was found with gentleman

The case of the 58-foot-long bridge in Akron, Ohio that mysteriously went missing overnight was solved on Friday.

A 63-year-old gentleman allegedly hired a crane to pluck the footbridge from an Akron field. He then had it transported to a property in nearby Medina county. By the time police tracked down the bridge, which had been built in a Lego-like style, they found it partially taken apart.

The question is why someone would go through the trouble of stealing a bridge, especially one made of a polymer-based material, such as this bridge, which is basically worthless to a scrapper.

"It could be used for a variety of different things, to include as simple as landscaping or they could use it for some other engineering project, some other large scale project," police officer Lt Mike Miller said, according to The Guardian.

The suspect, David Bramley, was charged with felony theft. Meanwhile, the bridge will be shipped back to Akron in the next couple of days.