Florida man caught with his penis wrapped in drugs tells cops they aren't his

The biggest question for me, regarding this very short report of what sounds like a typical Florida traffic stop, is where did they find the marijuana? A pretty good follow-up would be why only the DUI and marijuana possession? Are they charging the penis separately?

AP:



Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man's penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession.