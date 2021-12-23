Japanese researchers invent lickable screen to display images with flavor

Researchers from Tokyo's Meiji University demonstrated a prototype lickable display to display images with flavor. The screen is outfitted with an array of spray cans that squirt flavoring onto a "hygienic film" over the flat screen.
"The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home," professor Homei Miyashita told The Guardian:
Yuki Hou, 22, a student at Meiji University, demonstrated TTTV for reporters, telling the screen she wanted to taste sweet chocolate. After a few tries, an automated voice repeated the order and flavour jets spritzed a sample on to a plastic sheet.
"It's kind of like milk chocolate," she said. "It's sweet like a chocolate sauce."