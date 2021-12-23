Japanese researchers invent lickable screen to display images with flavor

Researchers from Tokyo's Meiji University demonstrated a prototype lickable display to display images with flavor. The screen is outfitted with an array of spray cans that squirt flavoring onto a "hygienic film" over the flat screen.

"The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home," professor Homei Miyashita told The Guardian: