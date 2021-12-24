Here's what modern apps would look like on a 1990s Mac

Michael Feeney says: "(mac)OStalgia is exploring my 2021 work-from-home routine from a nostalgic perspective. How would have the same workflow look like with the tools of today and the limitations of yesterday? MacOS 9 meets modern software with unreliable internet, little disk storage, and many more tech hiccups."

He did a great job of replicating the look and sounds of late 1990s Mac software. This must have taken him a long to create. I also think he created the music playing on the Spotify app because I couldn't find it on Shazam.