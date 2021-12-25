Let's remember Britpop legend Richey Edwards

The Christmas season always reminds me of Richey Edwards, whose birthday fell on December 22. Edwards, for those unfamiliar, was the lead creative voice for the Manic Street Preachers in the early 90s. His last album with the Preachers, known as The Holy Bible, took the band into a bold new direction sonically. Sadly, their next album would only contain Edwards' spiritual influence, as it was released after his disappearance.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Rock N' Roll True Stories gives an overview of the shocking disappearance of Edwards and how it sent ripples through the rock world. If you're unaware of the Manic Street Preachers, watch the video and take some time to listen to The Holy Bible.