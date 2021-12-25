The Alpinist is an astonishing documentary about a man who pushed the limits of mountain climbing

Popkin

The Alpinist (2021) on Netflix is the story of Marc-André Leclerc, a free-spirited mountaineer who embarks on daring free-solo climbs. Leclerc climbs treacherous snowy mountains all alone, with no rope or way of contacting others. There is no room for him to make a mistake as he faces many risks such as avalanches, loose ice and rocks, and losing his footing.