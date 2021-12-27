A Delta passenger had Christmas gifts in her luggage, but all she found was dog food when she got home

In other Delta Air Lines news today …

On a trip that was partly business, a New Hampshire woman spent 11 days in Italy and a few days in Paris, where she loaded up on $3,000-worth of Christmas gifts. But when she got home and opened up her luggage, she found her purchases had been replaced with dry dog food. Some of it was loose kibble while the rest was stuffed in plastic shopping bags.

Gina Sheldon, whose Air France flight was booked through Delta Air Lines, also found someone's old T-shirt and a bottle of shaving cream among the replaced goodies in her luggage.

From AP: