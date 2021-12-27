Here's a fascinating interview with Yale sociologist Nick Christakis on Amanpour & Co. Professor Christakis breaks down the three phases of a plague (we're barely out of phase 1) and looks at the differences between wars and plagues in their aftermath. Christakis is the author of a new book, Apollo's Arrow, about the long-term impact of coronavirus on our lives.
Image: Screengrab
How COVID will reshape humanity
