Watch this chicken leg disappear in acid

Science is such an interesting double-edged sword. On one end, science provides innumerable life-saving innovations and technological conveniences that are integral to our continued survival as a species. At the same time, some of the most horrific weapons humanity has ever seen were begat by our understanding of science. The keyword in the previous sentence is understanding. Science is emotionless, but a specific law or chemical reaction becomes either beneficial or beastly through our cognizance of its nuances. The atom and Oppenheimer's understanding of it are both neutral, but the application of that knowledge varies from hand to hand.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel NileRed Shorts drops a chicken leg into a mixture of sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide. The experiment is fascinating and fun to witness, but one can't also help but feel overcome with dread after watching a chicken leg simply cease to exist. Check the video out if you want to experience the dichotomy of science's illuminating brilliance and staggering horror.