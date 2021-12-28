Demi Lovato sings a song to help traumatized alien ghosts

On an episode of the PeacockTV docuseries Unidentified With Demi Lovato, the pop singer teamed up with a crew of paranormal investigators to explore a ghost town in Arizona. Their EMF detectors go off in an abandoned brothel, allegedly alerting them to the presence of a spirit whose "unresolved business" includes some traumatic experiences with men. The spirit, known as Carmen, seems to suggest that they're a Star Person — that is, someone who believes they originally came from another planet.

So naturally, Lovato sang a song for the ethereal extraterrestrial to help them on their journey. And based on the response from the EMF machine, the wayward spirit seemed to appreciate the gesture.