Whoopi Goldberg thinks aliens are among us 

Arthur C. Clark said Look. "Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying." Despite warnings from pop culture and Stephen Hawking, I want us to find aliens or for them to find us. But wishing doesn't it make it so. I'm looking at you, Whoopi Goldberg.

Kumail Nanjiani visited the ladies of the View to talk about his role in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. When asked if he believes in ghosts, Nanjiani replies that he isn't sure if he believes in ghosts, but he does believe in aliens. He thinks that they are watching us and waiting for us to get our shit together before actually visiting.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg has previously claimed to have known that aliens were here before the government hearings on UAPs. The fact that her takeaway from the hearings was that aliens definitely exist makes the next part less surprising. Whoopi claims that aliens are "…here already" and 'They're watching us." Whoopi's co-hosts chuckle and quickly change the subject, as one does when a friend says something batshit crazy.

For the record, I love her work, from Ghost to Star Trek and the tragically underrated Jumpin' Jack Flash. Separating the art from the artist is a necessary skill, with some exceptions. [via Futurism]