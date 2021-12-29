Just another fist fight over masks while flying the unfriendly skies, caught on video

Two gentlemen engaged in violent fisticuffs over masks and an LA attitude while flying Delta Air Lines on Friday.

According to TMZ, while on a flight from Los Angeles to Memphis, one brawler only "sporadically" kept his mask on, angering passengers around him, while the other told him, "You must be from L.A. because you think you're better than everyone else." But it wasn't until one called the other "a horrible person" that all hell broke loose.

Although the fight — which took place in an aisle — looked rough, the men on this trip through the unfriendly skies got off easy — all teeth and bones were left intact.

Although police met them at the gate, "both declined to press charges against the other."