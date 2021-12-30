These drawings by artist Susan Te Kahurangi King light me up inside. King, born in 1951, is a self-taught artist from New Zealand who speaks through drawings rather than words. She brings her extraordinary visions to life through pen, graphite, colored pencil, crayon, and ink. The characters that inhabit her drawings, some based on well known cartoon characters and others made-up, have a huge amount of personality to them. I also love her use of repeating patterns- It makes me feel lost in the realm of her drawings, which is a fantastic place to let your brain wander around in.
I love getting lost in the drawings of Susan Te Kahurangi King
