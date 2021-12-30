Japanese pop artist Murakami developing a Tamagotchi for today

It's the 25th anniversary of the Tamagotchi, the digital pet that lives (and dies) in an egg-shaped keychain and took the world by storm in the 1990s. While Bandai has reissued the original Tamagotchi, the hypertalented Japanese pop artist Takashi Murakami is developing his own similar electronic companion.

"For a little over a year, I have been developing a small handheld nurturing game like Tamagotchi for children to play," Murakami posted on Instagram. "This is the first time in my life that I have been involved in developing a game.

It will presumably be ready to launch in the summer of next year."

I hope it's easier to keep alive than the original Tamagotchi.