Man drives through smoke during Colorado fire, only to be greeted with the fire itself, in scary video

A Colorado man was driving right toward the devastating Superior Fire that struck Boulder County (and burned down nearly 1,000 homes) over the weekend, but with a wall of smoke obstructing his view he apparently didn't know just how close he was. (Why the heck he was driving toward the fire in the first place isn't clear.)

But when a car driving in the opposite direction lays on the horn, giving him a stern warning, he gets the hint and turns his car around — but not before the fire suddenly makes its appearance in the most frightening way.