It even comes with a built-in comb filter.
ChickenHead S8000 is the ultimate camera gimbal
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- chickens
- gadgets
Microsoft Surface Duo reviews
Microsoft's Surface Duo is a clamshell device about the size of a pocket notebook. Open it up and there are two facing touchscreens. Is it any good? The Verge's Dieter Bohn says the hardware design is excellent, but it's buggy and far too expensive at $1400. The feel of opening this device like a book… READ THE REST
Reviewers of AmazonBasics gear complain of dangerous items
A CNN investigation into the AmazonBasics lineup of inexpensive yet seemingly good-enough electronics gear found dozens of products that melted, exploded or started fires: "Dozens of AmazonBasics product are flagged as dangerous, but many are still being sold." consumers have raised serious safety concerns about AmazonBasics items in complaints to government regulators and in reviews… READ THE REST
The Decision Maker
Are you facing a difficult decision? A binary one? The Decision Maker is for you. A pendulum forced by the power of magnetism to oscillate between signs marked "YES" and "NO" until coming to settle on one of them, the Decision Maker is a simple and surprisingly time-consuming way to put your future in the… READ THE REST
This 11-in-1 groomer kit will have you channeling your inner Ryan Reynolds in no time
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you have an important work meeting or are getting together with friends for drinks on a Saturday night, looking good on the outside ensures you feel even better on the… READ THE REST
Say goodbye to back pain, muscle aches, and more with 42% off this massage gun
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you deal with back pain (and honestly, who doesn't nowadays?) or just muscle aches in general, you know how distracting they can be. Whether you're an athlete trying to recover… READ THE REST
Brrrn Board: Six Foot Adjustable Slideboard here to make at home workouts fun again
We hate to break it to you, but gyms are disgusting. Think about it for a hot minute: everyone's sweating, grunting, and throwing basic hygiene social cues out of the window in the name of some gains. Beyond that, we might be banned from gyms once again thanks to a certain global pandemic that shall… READ THE REST