Elmo is feuding with a rock and it's hilarious

This week, Elmo has gained attention online after a 2004 video of his heated tirades against "Rocco" surfaced. There's something hysterical about watching a red furry monster rage against a rock in his iconic falsetto voice.

there are tears in my eyes y'all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

"How? How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo!" the muppet says. "Rocco doesn't even have a mouth! Rocco is just a rock! Rocco is not alive!"

As the decades-long feud with Rocco wages on, Elmo remains determined not to let Zoe gaslight him. And hey, who can blame him for being frustrated? I would want that cookie too. The ongoing fight has so much entertainment value that Elmo-Rocco compilation videos practically constitute a microgenre of Youtube videos.

In response to the recent attention, Elmo (well, Sesame Street social media staff) made a statement to confirm that he's still best buds with Zoe. The whole development is a silly blip in the ever-raging social media tsunami, but it's not the first time that Sesame Street Twitter activity has gained mainstream attention within the past year. Just two months ago, Ted Cruz criticized Big Bird's post about getting vaccinated, calling it "propaganda."

Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022