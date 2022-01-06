The cliche "This Is Your Brain on Drugs" PSA fried my brain

The classic This Is Your Brain On Drugs commercial was produced by the Partnership for a Drug-Free America, a hypocritical sham organization funded by alcohol, cigarette, and pharmaceutical companies.

The 1980 commercial stars a pasty-looking know-it-all mansplainer who was probably the vice-president of his local chapter of the Pat Buchanan fan club. He uses fried eggs as a metaphor for what one's brain would look like under the effect of drugs.

I've never understood the point of this PSA. Who wouldn't want their brain to resemble the beauty of a freshly cracked egg on a buttery frying pan? I surely wouldn't want my brain to resemble the cold and empty pan. The Partnership for a Drug-Free America must have been filled with egg-haters.