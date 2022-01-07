'Cyber Ninjas' shut down after judge fines them $50k/day

After failing to prove any sort of voter fraud their famous Arizona election audit, 'Cyber Ninjas' has been fined $50k a day until it returns public records, prompting the business to shutter.
Cyber Ninjas did a great job of proving Trump Lost and Biden Won in Arizona.
The news followed a Thursday order that Cyber Ninjas turn over public records to The Arizona Republic, including emails and text messages, to comply with an August ruling – or face $50,000 in fines per day.
The firm was hired to conduct an audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County following former President Trump's claims the election was stolen from him. Arizona was a swing state that Biden won narrowly.
Cyber Ninjas, which says it recounted 2.1 million ballots, confirmed Biden beat Trump in the state but claimed in its September draft report that thousands of ballots had issues, including duplicate ballots, voters who cast ballots multiple times and unregistered voters participating in the election.
Maricopa County released a report this month, arguing Cyber Ninjas made 22 misleading claims, 41 inaccurate claims and 13 claims that were false.