The SilentSpeller is a new prototype that lets you text with your tongue

Buzzfeed News reports that Thad Starner, a pioneer in wearable technology who played a lead role in the development of the now-defunct Google Glass, is working a new device that will people have conversations online without using their hands or talking.

Called SilentSpeller, the project is a communication system that allows people to send texts using a high-tech dental retainer to spell out words without actually voicing them, according to a demo video and academic paper reviewed by BuzzFeed News. The device works by tracking the movement of the user's tongue. Researchers claim the system identifies letters with 97% accuracy, and 93% accuracy for entire words. […] The device reads tongue movements through the retainer's 124 sensors, according to the academic paper. The data is then sent to a personal computer or smartphone through a USB wire. For now that means that users of the prototype will have a wire dangling from their mouths, but researchers believe they could eventually create a wireless version that fits entirely in the mouth. The device requires a dental impression for a custom-fitting retainer. Although researchers have been working on the project since January 2020, progress has been slowed because the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of participants that could get fitted for custom retainers.

Pretty cool, with some obvious potential uses for people dealing with things like Parkinson's disease.

