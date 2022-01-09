It's easy to disregard how much of a long shot Schwarzenegger's Hollywood dreams were in retrospect. Still, when you look at the clip from Hercules in New York above, you'll understand why I find Arnold's eventual box office dominance so inspiring. Schwarzenegger is so incredibly wooden in the clip that it boggles the mind to consider Arnold's subsequent career and charisma. If you're struggling to find the motivation to pursue your own dreams, check out the video linked above and remember that this man became the biggest marquee star in Hollywood.
This clip from Hercules in New York shows Arnold Schwarzenegger's growth as an actor
