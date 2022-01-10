The Shaw Brothers' kung fu equivalent of Scott Pilgrim



Long before the movie became a cult favorite, I read Scott Pilgrim and thought it captured the zeitgeist. A modern manga-styled fairy tale full of allusions to classic video games, Scott Pilgrim encapsulated the millennial experience of the mid to late 00s. Also, the premise felt like . To win the heart and hand of his fair maiden Ramona, Scott had to best her evil ex-boyfriends. In addition to the relatable and contemporary tone, the premise gave Scott Pilgrim a metaphorical backbone about reconciling with your partner's past lovers and experiences.

The Shaw Brother's classic Heroes of the East does it better.

Unlike Scott Pilgrim, so linked to the era of its creation that it's already dated, Heroes of the East feels impervious to time. The film follows Ah-To, a wealthy Chinese heir, on the day of his arranged marriage to an equally wealthy Japanese heiress. Initially resistant to the idea, Ah-To softens when he finds out his bride is incredibly easy on the eyes. Here's where the film becomes a better version of the Scott Pilgrim setup. Following the domestic bliss of their honeymoon period, the couple eventually discovers that their personalities and values, rooted in cultural differences, are a source of marital conflict. The film personifies each cultural difference as a martial arts style unique to their respective cultures to externalize the couple's marital spats.

I don't want to say anymore, as it could spoil the flick, but the film expands on the Scott Pilgrim premise maturely and hilariously. If you're curious about the movie, give the video linked above a click.