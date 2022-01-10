This instructional video from 1979 will teach you how to open a door

This Finnish instructional video from 1979 will teach you how to open a door, in case you don't know. Turn on the subtitles if you need to, because this is serious business.

The man in the video informs us that every third person opens a door incorrectly. There is precise art when it comes to door opening.

Did you know that "three meters before the door, your steps have to be adjusted so that the left foot stops about 5 cm from the threshold?"

I've become a severely talented door opener after following the instructions in this video, and I wish the same for all of you.