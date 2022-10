Lucky Jupiter has at least 80 moons, ranging in size from 1 km (cute little Valetudo, discovered in 2016) to 5268 km (Ganymede, possibly discovered in 365 BC). This CGI video compares the sizes of the moons in the Jovian system to the island of Manhattan.

My favorite is Praxidike (7 km), discovered in 2000 and named after the Greek goddess of punishment. It is "believed to be the remnants of a break-up of a captured heliocentric asteroid," according to Wikipedia