Watch: Doggo completely engaged when watching squirrels on screens

Carla Sinclair

When a golden retriever gets "too wild" and needs a time out, his human hands him a screen with his favorite distraction: squirrels. A tiny iPhone does the trick (in first comical video below), but when he graduates to a flat-screen TV (second video), the squirrels become all too real as the pooch winds up into revved-up barking mode.

@jhind23

When your dog is being too wild, so you put on squirrel videos to distract him #goldenretriever #dog #rocky #squirrels #dogsofttiktok

♬ original sound – Jess Hindman
@jhind23

Reply to @tiktok_010116 since the phone was too small 😂 #goldenretriever #dog #rocky #squirrelsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Jess Hindman