When a golden retriever gets "too wild" and needs a time out, his human hands him a screen with his favorite distraction: squirrels. A tiny iPhone does the trick (in first comical video below), but when he graduates to a flat-screen TV (second video), the squirrels become all too real as the pooch winds up into revved-up barking mode.
Watch: Doggo completely engaged when watching squirrels on screens
