Baby lamb won't take no for an answer

I'm overwhelmed by the cuteness in this video of a baby lamb nudging a man with its hoof every time he stops petting it. The man is trying to take a peaceful lay-down in a field, but the feisty little ruminant won't allow the man to stop the petting for even a split second. Down goes the man's hand, and up goes the lamb's front leg. The lamb knows how to turn on the charm and get its way, though. Who could resist?