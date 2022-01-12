I'm overwhelmed by the cuteness in this video of a baby lamb nudging a man with its hoof every time he stops petting it. The man is trying to take a peaceful lay-down in a field, but the feisty little ruminant won't allow the man to stop the petting for even a split second. Down goes the man's hand, and up goes the lamb's front leg. The lamb knows how to turn on the charm and get its way, though. Who could resist?
Baby lamb won't take no for an answer
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- delighted creatures
Science: puppies understand human stuff even if they've never met us
Scientific American reports a study that shows 8 week old puppies already respond to social cues that humans give them, such as pointing at food hidden under cups. It's the "most adorable study of the year" so far. Emily Bray: "Are you the best puppy? Yes, you are! Of course you are. That's a good… READ THE REST
Beer company in trouble for "reindeer orgy" beer cans
Sycamore Brewing received a spanking from North Carolina's Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), which will punish the brewery for making a beer can with cartoon reindeer having sex. From Vice: [T]he label likely violated the agency's rules prohibiting obscene material, and the brewery didn't submit it for approval before producing the cans either. As a result,… READ THE REST
Charge all your devices on the go with 54% off this portable charger
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're a tech enthusiast who's constantly on the go, you also need to carry accessories to keep your gadgets charged. It's hard enough packing up enough cords to charge these… READ THE REST
The nomadplug is a travel adapter that'll ensure you have juice in 195 different countries
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Yeah, let's just call it now: We're not really going anywhere fast at this point. But someday, we'll be able to roam freely about the world, and it will be just… READ THE REST
Got no time for a formal workout? This under-desk exercise bike is $84 off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Has your bod hit the back burner? You're not alone. And, if you haven't been hit with COVID yet, the anxiety mounting from the fear of contracting it has caused you… READ THE REST