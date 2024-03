This 1980s Sony Walkman "Monkey" ad from Japan stars one very relaxed-looking primate, who is deep into the vibes of the music coming from his walkman.

If it were 1980, this wonderful commercial would have me heading to the store to buy a walkman. I want to feel whatever that monkey is feeling.

My one complaint about this masterpiece of a commercial is that it isn't longer.

