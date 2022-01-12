Hear how Jake Gyllenhaal almost replaced Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 2

It feels like 2002 again. Spider-Man is once again the biggest blockbuster around, and Tobey Maguire is involved. Prior to its release, for most people curious about Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the most irresistible pieces of intrigue centered around the possible return of previous Spider-Men from the franchise's history. Although he was the first Spider-Man(on the big screen at least. We didn't forget about you, Nicholas Hammond), Tobey Maguire's position as the definitive Peter Parker of the 00s was almost as up in the air as the character himself.

In the video linked above, the YouTuber Captain Midnight explains how Tobey Maguire almost lost his spot in the center of Spider-Man's web to Jake Gyllenhaal. Part of me finds it incredibly hilarious that Gyllenhaal would later play Mysterio- the character that essentially served as the catalyst for No Way Home's entire plot. According to Captain Midnight, in some part of the multiverse, Maguire plays Mysterio, and Jake Gyllenhaal gets overshadowed by Andrew Garfield.