Horse kicks tree, farts on dogs then runs away

Popkin

"Horse kicks tree, farts on dogs then runs away" is a thorough summary of the contents in this YouTube video. It will not disappoint. We will never know why this horse decided to kick a tree, fart on some dogs, and then run away. It will remain one of nature's greatest mysteries. One thing is for sure, though —  completing this chain of events was a very serious matter for the horse.