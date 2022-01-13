"Horse kicks tree, farts on dogs then runs away" is a thorough summary of the contents in this YouTube video. It will not disappoint. We will never know why this horse decided to kick a tree, fart on some dogs, and then run away. It will remain one of nature's greatest mysteries. One thing is for sure, though — completing this chain of events was a very serious matter for the horse.
Horse kicks tree, farts on dogs then runs away
