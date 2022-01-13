Man thought he had water in his ear but it was something much creepier bugging him

After Zane Wedding, 40, went for a swim at his local Auckland, New Zealand pool, he felt like he had water in his ear.



"I used some drops to clear it up and fell asleep on the couch later that night," he told CNN.

The next day, it was still bothering him, so much that he went to the doctor. The physician advised him to try drying out his ear with a hairdryer. That didn't work nor did an ear candle, jumping on one leg, chewing gum, or anything else. So after the weekend, Wedding saw an ear, nose, and throat specialist who peered inside his ear canal and found was, quite literally, bugging him… la cucaracha.

"In that moment I realized every movement I'd felt over the weekend was the cockroach moving around in my ear. I instantly thought of the fact I had just been pumping hot air into my head and cooking a cockroach in my ear canal all weekend. It made me feel sick.

"Once I knew it was a bug it all clicked together… That's why the water would move even when I was still. It was a cockroach moving in my head."