Site tells you if you can go to Japan

CanIGoToJapan.com tells you if you can go to Japan or not. At time of publication, you cannot go to Japan.
Is Japan open yet?
No. Japan is still closed :(
18673 new cases today
13057 new cases yesterday
CanIGoToJapan.com tells you if you can go to Japan or not. At time of publication, you cannot go to Japan.
Is Japan open yet?
No. Japan is still closed :(
18673 new cases today
13057 new cases yesterday
Beware of currency exchange offices, especially in tourist areas. The folks at Honest Guide went to Florence Italy and spoke to people who exchanged U.S. dollars for euros and got ripped off. One American they interviewed exchanged US$1000 for 653 euros (US$741). That's because the office charges a 19.9% commission and a 9.9 euro fee.… READ THE REST
The US Transportation Security Administration released its "Top 10 Catches of 2021," items that travelers attempted to bring through airport security checkpoints in luggage or on their person. Some are more unusual than others. Chainsaw (New Orleans International Airport) A wine holder shaped like a gun (Sacramento International Airport) Fireworks (Syracuse Hancock International) Machete (Reagan… READ THE REST
In France, Père-Lachaise cemetery contains a curious tourist attraction that allegedly grants fertility and an increased chance at landing a husband for any woman bold enough to straddle a statue. The grave of Victor Noir, a French journalist from the 19th century, has become famed romantic aid for scores of French women over the years.… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The whole world is on the streaming wave now. Watching your favorite show is not a matter of watching one episode at a time anymore, or waiting a week at a… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Ever since the global pandemic hit the U.S. like a ton of bricks, everyone adjusted the way they did everything, from shopping to going to work, doing practically anything under the Sun online.… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're right in the throes of a harsh, cold winter, and it can be a task in-and-of itself finding the right jacket to help you brave the elements. Some jackets are too… READ THE REST